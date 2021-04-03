Analyzing EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and EnSync’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.44 $573.16 million $1.57 37.43 EnSync $11.93 million 0.13 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 1 3.00 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies natural gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,827,505 electricity customers and 1,599,232 gas customers. It also operates 286,470 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,274 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

