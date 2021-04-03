Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $74.67

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

