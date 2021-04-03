Analysts Set Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Target Price at $40.50

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 250,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $42.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.