Analysts Set Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Target Price at $40.50

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 250,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.