Analysts Set Expectations for Galecto, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galecto in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GLTO opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. Galecto has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.