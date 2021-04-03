Analysts Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price at $3.66

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

