Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

FBIZ stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

