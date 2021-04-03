Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.41. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.