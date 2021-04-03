Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.51 on Monday. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $776.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

