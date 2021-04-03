Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $939.22 million to $1.07 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $239,000.

NYSE CVI traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 678,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

