Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $52.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

