Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.76. 2,235,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Paychex has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

