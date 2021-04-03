Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

