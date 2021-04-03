Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

