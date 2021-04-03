Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,813,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

