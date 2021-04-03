Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.64 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

