Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,618 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 206,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

