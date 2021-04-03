Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

STRA opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

