Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,543 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

