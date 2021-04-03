Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,307 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.91 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $62.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

