Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 356,820 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 356,820 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,328,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

