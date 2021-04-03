Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

