American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.94. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

