American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.55.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $240.06 on Wednesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average is $229.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

