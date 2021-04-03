American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American River Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

