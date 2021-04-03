American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. American International Group has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 750,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 178,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

