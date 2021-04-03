American International Group Inc. Sells 3,745 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

