American International Group Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 92.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $29.98 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.