American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSMT opened at $97.77 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $882,958.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,474 shares of company stock valued at $20,055,258 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

