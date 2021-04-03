American International Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

