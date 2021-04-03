American International Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sleep Number by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

