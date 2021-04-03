American International Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AQUA opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

