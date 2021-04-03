American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

