American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -425.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.37.

AFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

