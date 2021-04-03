American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

