American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.