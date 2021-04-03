American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,557 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 463,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

