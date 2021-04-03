Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amdocs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

