Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.