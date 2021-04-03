Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $17.37 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.24% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.