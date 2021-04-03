Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 529,738 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,738 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.