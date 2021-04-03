Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $14.28 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,825,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,882,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,569,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $133.14 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.32.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.