Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $28 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3,169.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

