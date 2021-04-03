Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,459 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

