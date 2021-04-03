Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 856,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,354,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,522,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33.

In other news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H purchased 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 558,501 shares of company stock worth $11,480,365 over the last ninety days.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

