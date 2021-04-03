Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 856,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,522,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,465.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 558,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,365.

TPGY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.