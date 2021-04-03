Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAACU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,548,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,040,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,060,000.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:HAACU opened at $10.98 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.