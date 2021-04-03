Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,795.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

