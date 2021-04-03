Alpha Quark Token Market Cap Hits $76.45 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $76.45 million and $125.30 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $12.40 or 0.00020745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00288610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00779772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00092013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,163,205 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars.

