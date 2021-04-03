Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 305,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of APT opened at $9.83 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

