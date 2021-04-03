Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

